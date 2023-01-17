'Human Spirit Has No Limits': Specially abled Men Playing Football is Pure Joy

Highlighting the downside of disabilities can be counterproductive and self-pitying. However, to live with a disability is to know an abiding sense of fragility. But some differently abled people manage to live their life fully despite all the odds. The trick is to turn the disability into your strengths and become an inspiration for others.

Recently, Indian Police Service officer Santosh Singh shared an inspiring video of some specially-abled people on his official Twitter handle. The heartwarming video, originally credited to World Amputee Football, shows a football match of specially-abled men. The video shows that when you are truly passionate about something, no obstacle can stop you from achieving it. People normally think that a high-intensity sport like football would require fully fit players. Contrary to that popular perception, this video shows a group of specially-abled men playing a game of football. Moreover, these men aren’t just playing football, but also enjoying their match. The specially abled players even scored spectacular goals in the match.

While tweeting the video, officer Santosh Singh wrote, “Human spirit has no limits." His tweet has garnered over 80,000 views and broken the Internet.

This video has won the hearts of several Twitter users. Many users have dropped touching comments under the original tweet and marvelled at the zest for life of these players.

Twitter user Anil Yadav tweeted, “Totally love their energy."

One user wondered if such matches were typically high scoring affairs.

The 1-minute and 20-second clip, which shows a football match between Spain and England’s specially-abled team, is very motivating.

The sight of several amputee men wearing crutches and enjoying a game of football is quite unprecedented.

One such clip was tweeted by IAS officer Sanjay Kumar in October 2022. The clip showed a specially-abled man bowling on a cricket field.

While tweeting the amazing video, Sanjay Kumar had written, “With constant practice and willpower, one can turn any disability into an amazing ability!"

