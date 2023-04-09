Husband Shames Wife For Not Having Friends And Being Too Involved With Kids, Sparks Debate

Being a mom can be tough. It comes with a lot of responsibilities. There are also times when you have to give up on your personal and social life and devote all your time to the kids. Now, a Twitter post which is going viral talks about the same. A user named ‘AskAubry’ uploaded a few screenshots where a husband can be seen how his wife has made her life about the kids. “Dude shaming his wife because she is a good mom to 7 kids including a baby. Oh and how he slips in he is gone 2 days a week to go out and socialize and spend a weekend a month away with friends, but she’s the problem," read the caption.

In the screenshots, the man has mentioned, “My wife is an amazing mom to her kids. However, she makes her entire life about them, to the point I ended up telling her that’s why she doesn’t have any real friends. It’s like every day of the week she is running to kids events or something of the sort. Basically, being a mom is her whole personality."

Here is the viral post:

The tweet, has sparked discussion on Twitter. While some are bashing the man for being so selfish, others are narrating their own experience. “Good god. Does anyone in that thread call him out on the fact that he goes out 2 nights a week and is away one weekend a month yet doesn’t say he’d do the same for her he’d HIRE A BABYSITTER instead of watching his own children?!?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “i would never have a child without being able to be my own person/have a sitter & it is strange to me that she wouldn’t take this offer unless they can’t afford it. even a house keeper to assist would help. idk."

“He told her he’d get a sitter so she could go out and she told him she just wanted one to take a nap that speaks LOADS on how much he’s “contributing," mentioned a Twitter user.

What is your take?

