Husband's Spooky Prank on Wife Goes Horribly Wrong, Video Goes Viral

Pranks can be a lot of fun. But sometimes they can go horribly wrong. And something similar happened with this couple from Alaska. The husband and wife have been pulling pranks on one another for over two decades. Now, a video of their prank getting botched is going viral on social media. The husband wears a spooky mask in an attempt to scare his wife. And guess what? He succeeds in getting what he intended, but it goes horribly wrong.

Here’s what happened:

The video begins with the husband standing near the mirror in a hilarious-looking green mask. As his wife walks into the room, he screams to spook her out. Out of reflex, the woman yells and breaks the mirror. The clip then features the duo sitting and sharing their experience. The husband says, “So we’ve been pranking each other for the last 24 years and I have yet to give up on an opportunity to scare my wife." Referring to the prank he further mentions the part he regrets and says, “I should have nailed down a different time to do it." At the end of the video, the couple can be seen adorably bantering. The husband asks his wife if she would forgive him and she responds by saying, “I love the mirror." Then, the two of them blame each other for breaking the mirror.

The video was posted on Instagram yesterday. It was also accompanied by a caption that read, “She got scared AND now she has 7 years of bad luck ‘My mirror!’ — This prank went terribly wrong when a husband scared his wife in the wrong place." The netizens, who clearly had a ROFL moment after watching the video swamped the comment section. “He’s lucky it was the mirror and not his head," wrote one user amusingly. Another user penned, “Well at least we know w want her on our team when the zombie apocalypse comes."

What do you think about the prank? Let us know in the comment section.

