'HustleGPT': Twitter User's ChatGPT Portal's Success Has Internet Taking Notes

Artificial intelligence has become a widely discussed topic since the launch of ChatGPT. The purpose of this chatbot is to produce solutions to queries in the form of text and images. Amid all of this, Twitter user Jackson Greathouse Fall gave GPT-4 a budget of $100 and told it to make as much money as possible. “I’m acting as its human liaison, buying anything it says to," Jackson wrote on Twitter. Explaining the game plan, Jackson further mentioned that the aim is to set up an affiliate marketing site making content around “Eco Friendly / sustainable living products."

As a result to this, the chatbot initially suggested a .com that went over budget but they ultimately landed on “https://GreenGadgetGuru.com." Jackson also asked the chatbot to design a logo and the reults were quite impressive. Have a look:

Also, it generated the first piece of content. Jackson mentioned, “Our first piece of content: 10 Must-Have Eco-Friendly Kitchen Gadgets for Sustainable Cooking! Easy enough. We need products and a cover image. From Midjourney, we got this banger."

He has named it as ‘HustleGPT.’ Jackson also suggested allocating $40 for Facebook and Instagram ads. Like this, by the end of day one, Green Gadget Guru had $100 in investment.

For day 2, it was allocated a budget to hire freelance content creators and ask them to generate content via ChatGPT. Also, plans were announced to develop a SaaS (software as a service) product.

On the third day, GPT-4 advised Jackson on how to capitalise on his new new Twitter followers. It also inspired the launch of a GitHub repository for others to try the HustleGPT challenge. By doing this, it gathered more investment.

After a total of four days, it has $7,812.84 in investment and a growing team. However, it has not managed to create any revenue so far.

This, however, has impressed many people on social media. “Interested to see the results," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Here you go mate, sorry it took so long… Lemme know what you think, I wouldn’t mind having a go."

What do you think?

