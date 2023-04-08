Hyderabad Doctor's Post Revealing His Salary 19 Years Ago Shocks Twitter

Being a doctor allows you to serve the people and, in some cases, save their lives. But is it easy to treat this profession just as a noble cause without expecting good monetary returns? A tweet by a Hyderabad-based doctor, who recalled the time when he used to earn only Rs 9 thousand a month despite working for over four years, has started an online debate on the remuneration of early medical professionals. Dr Sudhir Kumar, who works as a Neurologist at a leading private hospital chain, and has the degrees like MBBS, MD and DM Neurology, said in his tweet that a doctor’s life can be frugal.

His reply came when a Twitter user shared about the woos of a young medical practitioner’s dilemma of juggling social service and earning substantially. The post read, “It’s not so easy for a young practitioner to do social service when he is struggling to make ends meet himself. Easier for your generation to say so, sir."

To this, Dr Sudhir Kumar replied, “Agree with you. I was also a young practitioner 20 yrs back. My salary 4 yrs after DM Neurology (2004) was Rs 9000/month. This was 16 yrs after joining MBBS. At CMC Vellore, by observing my professors, I realized that doctor’s life should be frugal & learnt to live with bare minimum."

Social media users were quite taken aback by this revelation of the neurologist. Many from the same profession shared their own experience too. “That was indeed very low. PhD students used to get a stipend of Rs. 8000 per month (tax-free) at that time," read a tweet. A follower even re-confirmed the amount mentioned by the doctor by tweeting, “Doc, there seems to be a typo. Must be Rs 90000/M. A doctor’s salary wasn’t that poor even 20 yrs ago." A user who could find this relatable replied as, “As far as I can remember, I earned Rs 5500 as an ENT post-graduate in Hubli government hospital in 2000. Nothing unbelievable about this, that was the value society placed on you those days." A fellow doctor supported this tweet saying, “….agree….we need to live with bare minimum…"

In reply to the original tweet, Dr Sudhir Kumar said that he continued to work at the hospital in Vellore as it gave him satisfaction.

He revealed that while he did not have much problem with the salary, his mother was not very happy.

