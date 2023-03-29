Praneetha Chittiraavi, a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur, first gained recognition when she started a baking stall at a college fest during her undergraduate studies. After graduation, she decided to pursue an MBA degree. Instead of interning at a multinational company, which is a common path for MBA students, Praneetha chose to intern at a baking academy in Bengaluru. During her internship, Praneetha learned that baking is not just an art, but also a science, where each ingredient plays a unique chemical role, from baking soda to butter to eggs.

In an interview with News18, Praneetha revealed that during her internship, she discovered the importance of skill and art in baking, and learned about the commercial aspects of the talent in the field. She even highlighted the pivotal role her internship played in her success, affirming the value of hands-on experience in shaping one’s career trajectory. Thus, the internship gave her the confidence and determination to become an entrepreneur. As a young female entrepreneur, Praneetha launched her own patisserie, Little Indulgence. She noted that her patisserie is unique in the city because it is run entirely by women, and is committed to employing women from underprivileged families.

Praneetha believes in empowering women and sees her patisserie as a way to achieve that. She aims to reflect the true spirit of women’s empowerment by having an all-women staff at Little Indulgence. Praneetha feels that in a society that is still dominated by men, providing women with financial independence is crucial. By working at her patisserie, she hopes that the women employees will gain the confidence and skills needed to achieve their goals.

In addition to employing ten women, Praneetha has also been earning lakhs of rupees. She is proud to be able to contribute to society by providing not just a delicious range of baked goods, but also by empowering women to take control of their lives and build a better future for themselves.

