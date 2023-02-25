For perhaps one of the costliest breakfasts in the country, one has to shell out Rs 1,000 to taste one dosa! House of Dosas, a restaurant at Banjara Hills locality in Hyderabad of Telangana, has been dishing out the most expensive dosa and the restaurant is being thronged by people to have a bite of the gold-coated dosa, especially on weekends.

In general, a dosa costs between Rs 30 to Rs 150, depending on whether it’s a regular restaurant or a pricier one. The cost of the ‘golden’ dosa at House of Dosas eclipses the price of the dish sold at any other food joint in the happening city.

After making the special dosa on the pan, it is laced with 24 karats of pure gold in the way that ghee is applied, House of Dosas told News18. This gold coating is responsible to a great extent for the pricing of the dish. It also comes with fried cashew nuts, almonds, pure ghee, chutneys made from roasted groundnut and roasted channa dal, and tasty powders.

House of Dosas also said that they have to meet the expectations of the foodies on the dosa as it is an expensive one. The owners prepare the gold-coated dosas only after they are ordered by customers. On an average, they dish out 6 to 8 dosas per day.

Apart from the gold-coated dosas, House of Dosas also serves Double Decker Pizza Dosa for Rs 300, Dry Fruits Dosa for Rs 170, Pizza Dosa for Rs 150 and Red Chilli Dosa for Rs 70. Which one would you try?

When it comes to expensive food, did you know that in 2021, a restaurant in New York earned the title for the world’s most expensive French fries from the Guinness World Records? The dish is priced at $200 USD and includes ingredients like Dom Perignon Champagne, pure cage-free goose fat from France, and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar. Adding the finishing touch of extravaganza, the team of chefs also garnish it with some 23k edible gold dust.

