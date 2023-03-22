'I Am Not Fine Because..': Woman Shares Her Sister's Diary Entry From 2014 And Twitter Can Relate

Remember those days when you could pour all your feelings into a journal? Many of us kept a diary while we were growing up and it was the best secret keeper. From anger to frustration, sadness to happiness, we used to pour down all of it into the papers. Now, a Twitter user has shared a similar image and it has gone viral. Mahenoor found her sister’s diary entry from the year 2014 and she shared it on Twitter for people to see. It seems like most people are able to relate with what’s been happening.

In the image, Mahenoor’s sister has written how her day was not okay because of her ‘stupid, dumb, fugly’ sister. She has also used certain cuss words which have mostly left the netizens in splits. “my sisters diary entry about me in 2014," read the caption. Here is the viral image:

The tweet has garnered over 443K views. “I know my parents have read my diaries from my youth and god how cringe cuz I was so awful," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Writing diary was so peaceful until my sister started reading it once by stealing its locki remember once she stole my stickers nd i wrote the whole story while crying I could never take risk of venting out my thoughts again on a diary but it was so satisfying tbh."

Did you have a diary growing up?

