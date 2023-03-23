Delivering food can be tiring and no one can blame this Uber Eats agent for having a meltdown on texts. If anything, it is relatable. A Twitter user shared a snapshot of her conversation with an Uber Eats agent who had sent dramatic texts. “Omg, my Uber Eats guy is going through it?" the tweet read. Underneath it, Silvano, the Uber Eats agent sent back-to-back messages, asking the user to answer him. After spamming her with a bunch of question marks, he then texted, “I don’t know why people take my kindness for weakness." He then went on to write, “I hate my life" before finally texting, “I’ll wait."

The user had shared that Silvano was having a hard time because her doorman wasn’t letting him through. Since he couldn’t come up and the phone connected to the doorbell desk was not working, the situation turned that way. But after 10 minutes of waiting, Silvano was able to deliver the cat food she had ordered and laughed about being dramatic. She left him a nice tip too.

Social media users were in stitches over the entire conversation. Many remarked that they were exactly like Silvano after clocking in for work. Others could help but laugh over the confusion that was happening over the texts. But most users could not help but laugh over how dramatic Silvano was when he texted about hating his life. A tweet read, “Lmfao it really be like that on Uber Eats tho."

“‘I hate my life’ he is so dramatic like me," another user wrote.

“We all have a meltdown like this every once in a while," read a tweet.

This is not the only hilarious exchange caused by confusion floating around on the internet. Ordering food online has made everyone’s lives easier, but sometimes things can get confusing when we can’t communicate our requests properly. This was the case in Pakistan, where a man’s attempt to ask for change when ordering a cake turned into a hilarious mishap. The man, Javaid Shami, shared a picture of the cake he received on Twitter, which had the words “Bring Change of 2000" written on it. He explained in the caption that he had asked the seller to bring a change of 2000 rupees in Urdu, but the cake maker misunderstood and wrote it on the cake instead.

Twitter users shared their own incidents of hilarious mishaps.

