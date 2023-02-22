The King of Hearts never fails to treat his fans with all the love and humbleness that they’ve showered on him over the years. Recently, a video that went viral on social media showed an old Gujarati lady expressing her love for SRK by saying that she loves his acting. This has now caught the attention of the actor himself who took to Twitter to respond to the viral clip in Baa’s ‘own’ language.

“Hum paṇa tane prema karum chum Baa (I also love you, Baa)", replied Shah Rukh Khan in Gujarati.

Meanwhile, the clip that surfaced on the internet showed a man having a fun chit-chat with his grandmother who has had a ‘forever crush’ on King Khan. On being asked, “Baa who is your crush?" by the grandson, the elderly woman replied, “Earlier, it was Dharmendra but now it is Shah Rukh Khan." And it looks like no other Bollywood actor has won Baa’s hearts like SRK as she disapproved of the same while being asked about Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh. Later, she even revealed that it’s SRK’s acting that has made her fall for him other than his charm. Baa was purely speaking for several other SRKians who love the Baadshah of Bollywood like anything!

Twitter user, Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, shared the video of his grandma in hope that it would reach SRK and it literally did! What more could he ask for his Baa?

Even netizens couldn’t stop admiring Baa for her adorable reactions and confession when being asked about her ‘forever crush’. “She is such a cutie," commented a user while another one said, “Soooo Cutee… Everyone Loves SRK". The list of Shah Rukh Khan fans is never-ending and Baa proved that his fandom is so huge that it transcends every boundary, be it age or country.

