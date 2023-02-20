'I Was Safe': Woman Shares Her Experience of Riding a Cab With Female Driver in Lahore

Twitter user Syedaa Khadija took to the micro-blogging site and shared her experience of riding a cab with a female driver. While there are many women who work as driver partners for apps like Uber and Ola, the numbers are still pretty low. Therefore, a woman driver always comes as a surprise. The incident happened in Lahore. The female driver’s profile on the Uber app says Rukhsana has been driving for a year and has a rating of 4.94. With that, she has completed more than 2,136 trips.

“yall I can’t describe in words how happy I was in this ride. she was soooooooooo sweet and bro her driving skills," wrote Syedaa. With this she shared an image of the driver. Further, she wrote, “this was the first time I had a female driver and man trust me when I say that this was the first time I took a nap in my uber ride, knowing I was safe."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tweet has now gone viral with over 195K views. “Girllll I’m lucky enough to ride 2 times with her and when I found her for the second time almost after 7-8 months I told her about the past experience and I sat in front with her I hope to meet her again someday. I’m so proud of her," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “More Power to such Strong women out there…. May Allah bless them with alot of strength Ameen."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, an inspiring story of a lady cab driver from Bangalore left the internet mighty impressed. The woman, who is identified as Nandini, wanted to be an entrepreneur but as COVID-19 hit India, her dream began spiralling downwards. Nandini started a food truck a few years ago using her savings but she ended up losing it all during the pandemic. But the setback did not break her, to make up for her loss Nandini began driving a cab in Bangalore. Her story was highlighted by a customer who hailed her Uber ride to commute.

Advertisement

Sharing the real-life account of the incident, the customer said it was her friend who booked an Uber for him. Once he stepped inside the car, he noticed a kid sleeping in the front seat. The customer could not resist asking about the child. While replying to the question, the cab driver revealed that yes, she was her, daughter, who is on a vacation and hence she is working and babysitting together.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here