IAS Officer Shares How to Take ‘New Year Lessons’ From Elephants and Tigers

It’s time for the New Year resolutions and you must start making notes about the life lessons that you wish to follow in the coming year. But do you need some source of inspiration to zero in on the perfect New Year lesson? Then, this IAS officer can come to your rescue as she shared a beautiful message about how to take life lessons from elephants and tigers in a very thoughtful way. She shared images and videos of these animals along with some messages that were too inspiring and thought-provoking.

Indian Administrative Officer, Supriya Sahu, sought life lessons that one should take from elephants and tigers through two different posts. In the first tweet, she listed five things that one should learn from elephants. The caption read, “New Year lessons to learn from elephants 1. Heavy weight but do not throw weight around, 2. Intelligent but no show-off, 3. Powerful but restrained until provoked, 4. roll in the mud, take long baths, 5. Eat your heart out but take long walks." She even asked IFS officer Parveen Kaswan to drop his suggestions on the same. He replied, “Family is first and foremost."

In another tweet, she gave New Year lessons that one should seek from tigers. Along with that, she shared a video of the beast that was filmed by Shaaz Jung. The caption read, “New year lessons to learn from Tigers, 1. Be unique & your own person, 2. Walk as if you own the world, 3. Agility, power & courage for survival, 4. Eat only when hungry, never kill to show off power, 5. Patience and perseverance pay."

Netizens applauded her efforts that paid heed to animals and how their traits can help mold the human attitude for the better. Some even dropped more suggestions about other little things to learn from these species.

