IAS Officer Shares Message About Importance of Saving Water, Internet Lauds His Idea

Water is one of the most essential resources to exist and it is very important to use it responsibly and not waste it. Emphasising on the same, IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to his official Twitter handle and shared an important message. The post elaborates on the importance of saving water. “Take half a glass of water in hotel-restaurant. Ask for more only when necessary," read the caption. In the image, a man can be seen standing with a placard in his hands. “When full is not needed, ask for a cutting pani," the text read.

Even though it is not something which is new to us but it does come across as a very strong message. One needs to use water very resourcefully. Have a look at the now viral post.

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 5K likes. “This is really awesome, let’s make this a practise," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Where do hotel restaurant give water in glasses now, if you want to drink even a sip you have to buy a bottle of 100 rupees sir."

“But most of the restro provide only packed water bottles.. They don’t care about requirement… I think that’s create more plastic waste as well as wastage of water. Even they don’t refill the bottles," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, earlier, officer Awanish shared a notice stuck onto a housing society lift’s door and it has sparked outrage on Twitter. The notice, written in Hindi, forbids anybody other than residents of the building from using the lift. It goes on to mention Swiggy, Zomato delivery executives as well as other people who deliver sundries among those who are forbidden from using the lift. While most saw it as discriminatory behaviour, others said buildings have separate service lifts so as to save everyone’s time.

It was not clear which was the case. “No Caption," Sharan wrote on Twitter. Most people said delivery partners should not have to be responsible to deliver food to the doorstep in housing societies where the lift is not made available to them. “Companies should reinvent themselves and include in their work ethics to deliver only in the buildings where lifts are accessible to everyone," wrote one Twitter user.

