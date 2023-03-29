Anupam Kher recently received a warm welcome on an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru from the pilot and the crew members. The veteran actor was honoured for his hard work over the years. He has now shared pictures and videos giving his fans a peek at the sweet gesture he received while flying with the airline. In one of the videos, an IndiGo air hostess can be seen making an announcement and saying, “I request all of you to stand on your own seats. We will try to take everyone in the picture. Thank you so much and a huge round of applause for Mr Anupam Kher and his hard work." The actor then stood up and posed for a picture with other passengers on the plane.

In a separate video, Anupam Kher, who will be next seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa, addressed the passengers and thanked the flight members for the honour. Anupam Kher also shared a picture of a handwritten note that he received from the airline. In the note, the crew members (Mariyam Azad, Subah Priya, Tashi and Pratiksha) thanked Anupam Kher for flying with them and wished him luck and happiness in life.

Anupam Kher, in his caption, wrote, “Thank you Indigo.6e Capt. Tejasvi Shah Capt. John Scaria the wonderful crew Mariyam Azad, Subah Priya, Tashi and Pratiksha for making me feel so so special on my flight 6E979 and acknowledging my hard work. I am deeply touched by your kind gesture. Jai Hind!"

A barrage of internet users and the actor’s fans were left impressed by the airline’s gesture. While many applauded the flight members for their humble step, others complimented Anupam Kher for his hard work.

“Sir u deserve this honour. pride of Indian cinema," a fan wrote.

Another one commented, “Your humbleness makes you different from other celebs.."

The carrier also replied to the actor’s post. The message read, “Thank you, Mr Kher, for joining us on our flight. It was an honour to have a legendary actor like you onboard. Your talent and contributions to cinema inspire us all. We shall definitely pass on your kind words to our crew."

Anupam Kher is now gearing up for his 533rd film ‘Metro..In Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

