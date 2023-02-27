Chinese social media users are bustling over a bizarre kissing gadget, which is being marketed as a device to enable long-distance couples to have true physical intimacy. Twitter users have responded with both interest and astonishment. Long-distance couples may now virtually share intimate moments while using a remote kissing apparatus developed by a university in Jiangsu Province, East China. According to the China-based Global Times, the device with “silicone lips" features pressure sensors and actuators that can simulate a real kiss. The gadget with a mouth-shaped module can also simulate the pressure, movement, and warmth of a user’s lips. To put it another way, it’s a device that allows users to kiss their significant other sitting in any part of the world over the internet.

Global Times also reported that the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology had filed a patent on the invention. A graduate of the same university, Jiang Zhongli, who has been identified as the leading inventor of the device, claimed to have got the inspiration for the device while he was in a long-distance relationship with his partner. The only way that they could stay in touch was through the phone.

Users must download an app for their phone and connect the gadget to the phone’s charging port. They may initiate a video call and send each other a replica of their kisses after connecting with their partner on the app.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that the app-driven gadget costs 260 yuan which is about Rs 3,000 on the Chinese e-commerce website Taobao and is selling more than 100 units every month.

Although many social media users found the gadget amusing, others denounced it as “vulgar" and “creepy." Several people expressed serious concerns that kids would purchase and misuse it.

One of the top comments on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo read, “I don’t understand (the device), but I’m utterly shocked," reported SCMP. Many hashtags related to the gadget have amassed hundreds of comments and thoughts on the device over the past week on the Twitter-like social media platform used in China

Some individuals have compared the kissing gadget to “Kissenger," a similar device that went viral online a few years ago. The Kissenger was made by Imagineering Institute in Malaysia in 2016 and it also enabled remote kissing.

