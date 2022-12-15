Identical Twins, Accused of Cheating for Scoring Same Marks, Win $1.5 Million Defamation Suit

Identical twin sisters, who were accused of cheating during their medical school exams, have won a $1.5 million defamation suit against the Medical University of South Carolina. According to a report by Insider, the twins identified to be Kayla and Kellie Bingham were alleged of ‘academic dishonesty’ back in May 2016. It happened after their twists were reviewed in which their performance was deemed to be remarkably similar. Reportedly, the identical sisters answered 296 questions out of 307, including 54 wrong answers.

This seemed questionable to the university officials, who immediately launched an investigation against the sisters. According to the court document, the school’s honour council accused the sibling pair of signalling to each other and even passing notes during the examination. The council then ruled that the twins cheated during their year-end medical school exams. During an interaction with the portal, the twins also opened up about the ordeal they had to suffer after their school labelled them as ‘cheats’

Advertisement

Kayla revealed that they had become a topic of gossip and cold reception for many and it happened everywhere they went. “It got to the point when we had to order delivery because we couldn’t go to restaurants anymore," said Kayla. Their medical school suggested that their similar scores in the exam were more than just a coincidence. “It was devastating. We both knew that we’d done nothing wrong," added Kellie. It was just two weeks after the exam that the faculty of the medical school alleged that the sibling pair cheated on the exam.

Now, after six years the sisters cleared their name by winning a defamation case against the institute. The jury who ruled in the favour of the twin sisters also awarded them a total of $1.5 million in damages. Kellie reportedly explained how the twin sisters were assigned seats at the same table but they were four to five feet apart from each other. In addition to this, she added how they also couldn’t see each other during the examination as their vision was blocked by the monitor.

Advertisement

Keywords: viral, viral news, identical twins, defamation suit, cheating, identical twins viral news, trending, trending news

Read all the Latest Buzz News here