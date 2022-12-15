IFS Officer Asks Twitter To Guess The Species of Python; This Reply Takes The Cake

If you are scrolling your feed out of boredom, we have a perfect mystery for you to solve. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a picture and asked people to spot the hidden python sitting on its throne. Animals are known to be perfectly camouflaged in nature. The now-viral photo on Twitter shows a lush green forest with lots of tall trees. The IFS officer gave a hint in the caption and asked to find the reptile in the photo.

“Now who is sitting on the throne? Do you see anything!" he wrote in the caption.

He then added another hint in the tweet by sharing a little closer look at the python in the picture. The python can be seen perched on top of one of the trees and was flawlessly camouflaged because of the background.

The officer then shared a closer look of the python resting while perfectly captured looking into the camera. After showing the glory sitting on its throne, the officer asked people to guess the species of python.

“Seems people still need a hint. Which one: Indian Rock Python or Burmese Python," he mentioned.

Many Twitter users guessed the answer right, while many had some witty comments on the picture.

One of the users said, “Sir I hate to say this but it’s one of my friends who left me in difficult times. Nice to see him here."

Another person added, “In the comment section I was searching for ‘someone’s ex’ as a reply."

The officer then shared a threaded tweet and shared that the hidden python is “a massive Burmese Python."

“He climbed up a tree to see the sun. They are among the largest snakes on the planet, adults can go up to 15-16 feet in length with huge weight. Species is vulnerable now," he then explained why the reptile was resting on the top of the tree.

He then explained the difference between Indian Rock Python and Burmese Python.

The Burmese python is native to a large area of Southeast Asia and is vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

