There is a good probability that you will come across a wild animal or two while travelling by road through any Indian forest. There are numerous videos on the internet showing individuals spotting animals such as elephants and tigers, which may occasionally send shivers down your spine. A similar event may be seen in a video shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda.

In the video, a tiger is seen crossing the road while two men on a bike were driving ahead. To avoid being in the tiger’s line of sight, the biker stops the vehicle and slowly begins pushing back. Choosing to do so instead of trying to go around the animal or honking was a wise choice. Susanta Nanda who shared the video tweeted, “As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind and drive slow in wild habitats."

The video appears to be recorded from a car and shows the riders patiently waiting for the tiger to cross the road. The tiger takes a long look at the motorcyclists and the car driver before approaching them carefully. But suddenly it comes to a halt, appears to assess the situation, and resumes its stroll across the road.

The video was shared three days ago and had received over 1 lakh views. A wide range of remarks was also received regarding the video.

One user wrote, “It is not safe to drive slow for bikers via these tiger areas. They might be waiting in bushes to jump and ambush. You never know."

Another user went on to give suggestions to solve animal crossings and commented, “I think forest departments should work with PWD [public works department] in solving animal crossings, like an over bridge or under bridge."

“The king decides whom he spares. Super look with super moves," a third user commented.

Susanta Nanda is known for sharing videos of sightings from the forests. Just a few weeks ago, he posted a video of an elephant evading a speeding two-wheeler as it crossed the road.

