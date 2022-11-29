Home » BUZZ » IFS Officer Shares ‘Family’ Photo of Indian Bison, Internet is in Awe of the Gaurs

IFS Officer Shares ‘Family’ Photo of Indian Bison, Internet is in Awe of the Gaurs

IFS officer shared 'family' picture of the Gaurs in his recent tweet. In the photo, the family of Indian Bison is seen grazing grass in their natural habitat.

November 29, 2022

This family photo of Indian Bison has left Internet in awe (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
This family photo of Indian Bison has left Internet in awe (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

There are many wildlife pictures and videos that go viral on the internet. Recently, yet another wholesome picture of Indian Bisons has left social media users mighty impressed. The picture has been shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan via Twitter. In the picture, a family of Indian Bison are seen grazing grass in their natural habitat. However, two of them are seen looking right into the camera as they notice someone photographing them. They look quite angry, especially with their horns and chiselled body. One can also notice the baby Indian Bison in the background that is adorably following the clan. The Indian Bisons are surrounded by lush greenery around them. The caption also read, “Oh curious Gaur!! Family".

Take a look at the picture below:

On seeing this picture, one of the users penned a message on the beauty of Indian Bison. He said, “The Indian Bison, In my knowledge, are mostly found in Radhanagari Sanctuary near Kolhapur and Sagareshwar Sanctuary near Karad in India. In Maharashtra they are known as Gava Reda, they are very powerful, but beautiful".

Another user wrote, “Baby looks cute n small".

Previously, a video of an Indian bison crashing into an auto-rickshaw went viral on the internet. The footage of an Indian bison, popularly known as a Gaur, charging headfirst toward an auto-rickshaw and smashing into it was shared on Twitter by the well-known account WildLense Eco Foundation (@WildLense India). The bison attacks with such force that the auto nearly flips before touching down. The video was captioned, “Never underestimate Gaur/Indian Bison. Maintain proper distance otherwise it could be lethal." Watch the video below:

Indian bison are mostly found in the mountainous areas of the Western Ghats, including Bandipur, Wayanad, and Mudumalai. They are big cattle, with males weighing more than 800 kg and females weighing more than 700 kg. Historically, bison populations were found in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Peninsular Malaysia, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, China, and Nepal. The species’ current range is extremely fragmented, and it has gone extinct in Sri Lanka.

November 29, 2022
