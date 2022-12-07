IFS Officer Shares Magnificent Image of Barking Deer

In a rare sighting, a picture of a Swaran Mrig (Barking Deer) has appeared online and stunned the internet. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a stunning picture of a Swaran Mrig via Twitter on Wednesday, November 7. The IFS officer revealed that the creature belonged to the subspecies namely the barking deer. Also known as Muntjac, the barking deers have a rib-faced structure and are native to South Asia and Southeast Asia.

True to its name, the Indian muntjac is called ‘barking deer’ owing to the bark-like sound they make upon sensing danger. The IFS officer also hailed the creature as ‘Swaran Mrig’ going by its colour. He wrote, “Swaran Mrig. True to its name. The beauty which attracted even gods. Barking deer resting under the shade." Take a look at the photo here:

The rare photo went instantly viral on the micro-blogging site garnering hundreds of likes from social media users. While some called the photo ‘amazing, many hailed the deer as ‘beautiful.’ A user asked, “Magical! Where in India are they mostly seen?"

Another wrote, “Pure gold."

Many even asked the officer about the location. “Magical! Where in India are they mostly seen?" commented one user. One more wrote, “And where do we get to see this beauty?"

The details of where the deer was spotted remain unclear. Golden deer are listed as endangered species.

Did the photo manage to enchant you?

