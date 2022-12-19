IFS Officer Shares Video of Tigress and Her Cub Bonding While Taking a Walk in Jungle, Internet in Awe

The animal kingdom provides content for some of the most entertaining and captivating videos. One such clip from the treasure of animal video show, featuring a tigress has been making waves on the internet. The video, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows the tigress taking a stroll around the forest with her cub.

The clip begins with the tigress and its cub walking on the other ends of the road. Suddenly, the cub comes close to its mother and brushes itself against the tigress. The big cat stops to see what its baby is up to before starting to walk again. The mother-child duo looks majestic as they walk. One can also notice the greenery around them. The caption also read, “One doesn’t need expensive clothes to look cute".

Watch the video below:

The video amassed over 62 thousand views as of now. Several social media users went on to message on how beautiful the video is. One of the users wrote, “Well, every child must follow his/her mother. Thank you, sir".

Another user added, “This is looking dangerous and cute".

A third user added, “But that’s a very expensive and royal suit".

In another such video from the jungle, wildlife photographer Rajesh Sanap shared a video showing a “hide and seek" battle between a nilgai and a tiger. The video was recorded in Madhya Pradesh’s Satpura National Park and has been shared over numerous social media platforms. In the video, the tiger could be seen trying to sneak up on the nilgai in the footage with the intention of attacking it. However, the nilgai is shown spotting the tiger and escaping as the wild cat carried out its hunt by crouching on the road rather than in the grass.

“Hide and seek! It began when she saw the Nilgai at about 80m. Interestingly, the tiger had all the grass to hide, but she continued to blend with the road without cover."

The video garnered over six thousand views as of now.

