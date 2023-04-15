Trends :Drunk PassengerAaliya MirNarmada RiverPushups World RecordHema Malini
IIT Bombay, JEE Rank, Class 10 Score: Desi Man's Tinder Bio Turns Dating App into LinkedIn

A Desi man on Tinder turned the dating app into LinkedIn by listing all his educational qualifications in his bio.

This man's Tinder bio has gone viral on Twitter. (Credits: Twitter/@indianchan_)
How far would you go to get matches on dating apps? Dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge are hardly enough to tell you what you really need to know about a person in order to date them, so people on these apps can count on some stray stats, jokes and opinions and hope for the best. Presumably in an effort to get more matches, one dating app user decided to put in his entire educational history, complete with his percentages and ranks.

In his dating app bio, the man in question included his class 10th and class 12th percentages, his all-India ranks in JEE mains as well as JEE advanced, listed that he was an NTSE and KVPY scholar, listed that he graduated from IIT Bombay in CSE (BTech), and that he currently works at Infosys. The only other attribute listed was his height and the fact that he’s looking for a long-term partner in a prompted section.

Anyone who has used a dating app knows it’s tough- if not downright terrifying- out there. Good on this user for putting his best foot forward!

