An Indian woman recently shared on Twitter her negative experience with her extended family when her boyfriend revealed to them that the two of them were in a live-in relationship. “Got engaged to my bf y’day and he naively announced that we lived together (and that our families were welcome to come visit us). The way people’s faces soured at the mention of a live-in relationship, my god! Indian boomers really hate young people living their lives, don’t they," Madhura Rao wrote on Twitter.

In response, a Twitter user who is an author, wrote, “This comment got me thinking. As the father of 2 girls, would I want this for my daughters? My answer is an emphatic no. Perhaps I AM old fashioned about certain things." He has been criticised widely since.

In response to a Twitter user who asked him what if he would do if his daughter happened to make that choice, he replied, “Advise. Strongly Advise. Again and again. Rinse and repeat. Try saam daan dand and bhed. If she still does it, keep an eye on her. Ensure that she knows she has my support. Make sure the guy understands that I will resort to violence if he touches a hair on her head."

