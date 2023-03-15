In India, it’s unfortunately not uncommon to witness construction workers labouring without adequate safety measures. Many of these workers can be seen precariously hanging from tall buildings without proper protocols in place to prevent potential accidents. A recent video shared by an Australian journalist depicted this dangerous reality and sparked a conversation online about the lack of safety measures and overall hardship faced by construction workers in India.

Peter Lalor, a cricket journalist, recently shared a video on Twitter that raised concerns about the safety measures taken for construction workers in India. The video showed a worker standing on a scaffolding without any safety equipment, being passed building equipment by his co-workers, nine stories high. Lalor expressed admiration for the worker’s bravery but called for the need to demand better site safety and wrote, “Indian construction workers are amazingly brave but bloody hell I reckon they might need a union to demand a bit more site safety. This is 9 stories up with another 9 to go."

Advertisement

In another video, Lalor highlighted his concern for the worker, who climbed the same scaffolding to assist his co-worker. He went on to express his fear for the worker’s safety and said, “The poor bloke is going to be doing this all day. I’m scared for him. You’d think the people who build these places could afford some safety. A rope to secure him at least."

Lalor’s concern was echoed by other social media users, with many pointing out that it was not bravery but sheer exploitation by contractors who prioritise profits over worker safety. Others emphasised the need for better legal protections and representation for workers in the informal sector as one of them commented, “In India, workers in the informal sector have zero representation, & barely any legal protection. These are mostly very poor migrant laborers, with no local enfranchisement. The only skill they can offer is their own readiness to risk their lives. Contractors know this & exploit".

Advertisement

“They are entitled to it, clear fault of the contractor I guess. All of the good companies do follow the best safety protocols," remarked another user. The conversation, thus, highlights the need for better safety regulations and legal protections for workers in India. It also sheds light on the need for greater accountability among contractors and employers to ensure that workers’ lives are not put at risk for the sake of profits.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here