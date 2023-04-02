Home » Buzz » Image Depicts Nick Jonas' Reaction While Priyanka Chopra Hugs Karan Johar, Fans Call it 'Apt'

Image Depicts Nick Jonas' Reaction While Priyanka Chopra Hugs Karan Johar, Fans Call it 'Apt'

A Twitter user who goes by the name Sarayu Pani has taken a screen grab of the video and depicted Nick Jonas' expressions.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 10:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Image Depicts Nick Jonas' Reaction While Priyanka Chopra Hugs Karan Johar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Image Depicts Nick Jonas' Reaction While Priyanka Chopra Hugs Karan Johar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Many Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas made their way to the NMACC launch event in Mumbai. While celebs posed for pictures at the event, a video surfaced on social media where Karan Johar can be seen meeting PC. In the video, both of them can be seen hugging and having a gala time together. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name Sarayu Pani has taken a screen grab of the video and depicted Nick Jonas’ expressions. Many seem to agree with her.

“Nick Jonas’ face is like “wait don’t we hate this guy?" read the caption. It happened when Karan was seen greeting Deepika. The duo was catching up when Ranveer took notice of Karan and excitedly greeted him. Moving forward, Karan made his way to Priyanka Chopra and her husband. The filmmaker greeted Priyanka and Nick with hugs and air kisses.

The tweet, since being uploaded, has gone viral. Have a look:

RELATED NEWS

“Nick’s face is me when my parents embrace toxic relatives in Desi events/gatherings," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Bechara kaafi confused hai."

Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The family was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. In the pictures, Priyanka was seen holding Malti in her arms as she posed for pictures with Nick. This marked the couple’s first public spotting with their daughter Malti in India. Priyanka is expected to stay back a few more days for the promotions of Citadel.

first published: April 02, 2023, 10:23 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 10:23 IST
