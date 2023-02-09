There are innumerable instances of road accidents on social media. They make us laugh out loud as soon as they appear on our screens. Such images and videos do not contain any casualties, rather unusual outcomes of accidents that are both unexpected and hilarious. One such funny image has gone viral on Twitter that shows a car squashed in a collision with a bicycle, which had no signs of damage.

The image was shared by Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka with the text, “Have the right strong tyres….It helps." The photograph shows a person in a white t-shirt talking on his phone while his hand is on a white car. The catch is that the car’s frontal part under the headlight is squashed in collision with a bicycle but the bicycle seems to have not faced any damage.

When such a collision happens, the cycle usually gets disfigured and the car hardly gets scratched. But this image shows the exact opposite happening and the result only seems to be pointing towards one scenario, the car came and crashed into the sturdy bicycle leading to its frontal part being damaged.

The image has gone viral with more than a thousand likes and over 88.5K views. People found the incident funny and talked about the sturdy bicycle tires.

A user commented, “Right! I want 6 tires, 4 for my car and 2 for my bicycle. Which brand should I buy?"

Another user shed light on the poor safety standards of the car companies and commented, “The picture does not augur well for the Car brand, the logo is so visible. the Cycle brand can use this impact test."

Others also commented on how some car companies compromised safety protocols and standards for performance and comfort.

Several such videos and images that circulate on social media platforms from time to time shed light on how some vehicles do not adhere to safety standards leading to such hilarious outcomes.

