In Bihar Man Forgets to Attend His Own Wedding After Getting Drunk

In a strange incident reported from Sultanganj village in Bhagalpur, Bihar, a groom forgot to attend his own wedding on Monday after drinking alcohol the night before. The bride and her family were waiting for the groom at the wedding venue, but he never showed up. The groom regained consciousness only the next day, Tuesday, and arrived at the bride’s house, but the bride refused to get married. She stated that she cannot spend her life with a man who doesn’t understand his responsibilities. The bride’s family also demanded that the groom’s family return the money spent on the wedding arrangements.

TThe situation escalated when the bride’s relatives held some of the groom’s relatives hostage. Later the police were alerted to the situation. The police arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. According to police, the matter was settled.

In a separate incident in Tirva Kotwali area of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, a groom called off his wedding because he felt that the bride’s 12th-grade marks were not good enough. The bride’s father claimed that he was informed that the groom’s reason for canceling the wedding was the bride’s poor marks in 12th grade. However, the father of the bride accused the groom of canceling the wedding because he did not receive enough dowry.

