In Germany, People Give Away Their Second-Hand Items To Neighbours For Free

As kids, we are always taught to share our belongings with others. Be it as simple as sharing your toys or a piece of chocolate you are having, the proverb ‘sharing is caring’ is the first and foremost rule that gets imparted to us as children. Seems like Germany has taken this practice a tad too seriously. In Germany, people belonging to affluent families tend to give away their second-hand goods to their relatives for free. The people in the country believe that if they distribute their still-functioning but old goods to their neighbours, it would open spaces at home and in turn, the person taking the item won’t be required to purchase the same thing from a shop.

According to the German media portal - Deutsche Welle (DW), a resident of Berlin named Albrecht Truber Bocker got his bicycle fixed, not for his use, but to give it to his neighbour. Albrecht states that people in Germany maintain the practice of distributing personal items to other people. From gardening equipment to children’s toys, every item is shared. Albrecht further adds that there are people who don’t even hesitate to give cars, television sets, and scooters to their neighbours or relatives for free.

Advertisement

The DW report further mentions that people give away their products via an online platform known as nebanan.de. Started just seven years ago, the website now boasts over 16 lakh users with approximately 1 lakh people remaining active on the site regularly. Nebanan.de allows both buyers and sellers to connect through the medium, without charging a single penny. The company uses donations and charity money to run the website.

The CEO and founder of the Berlin-based organization - Good Hood initiative, Christian Vollmann has said, “Every day we work on connecting neighbours across age groups, social strata, and origins. Reaching the 1 million user mark in Germany shows that the local community is becoming increasingly important. It’s more than just a trend. It has become a real need in an uncertain global environment. We have proven that market-leading digital social networks can be built in Europe."

Good Hood is responsible for the operations conducted on Nebanan.de. Ina Remmers, the co-founder of nebanan.de, thinks, “Nebenan.de is not about self-portrayal, but about helping others and caring for one’s surroundings. Neighbours who would have otherwise never met suddenly get to know each other. Dialogue and helpfulness are more important than ever for social cohesion in today’s society."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here