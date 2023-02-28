Not too long ago, we read the reports of seven thieves stealing a 60-foot bridge in Bihar in April 2022. And just in case you thought this was a one-off incident, another story, this time from Jharkhand’s Godda district, has come to the fore. In the Sidbak village, police have nabbed six miscreants for attempting to steal an entire BSNL tower.

Multiple news reports suggest that the thieves dismantled the entire tower and were trying to run away after loading it in the car when the BSNL officer and police got to know about it. A couple of days ago, some people came and started to dismantle the BSNL tower installed in the Sidbak village under the Devdand police station area in 2009.

The villagers asked the youngsters why they were dismantling the tower. To this, the group of youngsters said that the company had directed them to do so. The villagers found their answers suspicious and knew that they were up to no good. They asked the people dismantling the tower for some papers. At first, they couldn’t produce any which further deepened the suspicion of the villagers but they later presented a few fake documents.

The villagers were not convinced that they had any right to dismantle the tower and they informed BSNL officials and the local police. SDPO Anand Mohan Singh got an anonymous tip that 6 suspicious people were trying to open and steal the BSNL tower in Sidbak village. The police reached the spot and investigated.

The investigation revealed that the 6 individuals were stealing the tower. On the written application of Manoj Kumar Singh, Engineer of BSNL Deoghar Division, an FIR was registered and the thieves were sent to jail. Among the arrested criminals, 5 are from Bihar and the sixth one belongs to Uttar Pradesh. They have been identified as Lochan Kumar (29), Mukesh Shah (32), Suraj Kumar (20), Rambabu (21), Gautam Kumar (26) from Patna in Bihar and Vijay Kishore (49) from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

