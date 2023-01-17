In Kenya, Maasai Tribe’s Tradition Of Spitting Is Opposite Of What One Might Think It Is

The world is full of varying cultures and traditions. What you may consider a kind gesture may turn out to be rude to someone who lives in a different part of the world. Moreover, there are tribes in Africa that have certain traditions that are both rude and peculiar everywhere else in the world but very common and considered kind to the locals there. One such tribe is the Maasai in Kenya and Northern Tanzania where the tradition of spitting on others is considered a blessing and a sign of respect.

The Maasai tribe members are renowned for their distinctive clothes and are a tourist attraction as they are so unique. They have some of the most colourful outfits and fascinating rituals. They wrap themselves in scarlet sheets named Shuka and remain calm under pressure when attacked, defending themselves with a spear in their hand.

The Maasai are known for their spitting tradition as unlike the rest of the world, they won’t take offence if you decide to spit on them. They view spit as a blessing and a good omen. The Maasai will show respect by spitting on your palm before shaking hands with you and they only do it to people who they respect deeply.

Maasai tribe members also have a popular tradition of spitting on their newborn babies to bless them with prosperity and longevity. Not just the parents but family members and friends spit on the infants to bless them. They believe that if the infant is not spat upon and rather complimented, they would grow up to have an unhappy life, full of misfortunes. Therefore, instead of cursing their children with an unhappy life, the loved ones speak ill of them and spit on them so that they lead a happy life later.

Similarly, spitting on a bride is seen as a gesture of congratulations and a good wish for her fertility. To represent it, the bride’s father spits on her forehead and breast.

