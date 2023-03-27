In Madhya Pradesh, municipal corporations have found a unique way to recover unpaid taxes from defaulters — seizing movable assets like motorbikes, water pumps, tractors and even buffaloes in different districts. Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday seized a buffalo of a dairy operator, who failed to pay his water tax despite repeated warnings.

According to ANI, the officials shared that the action was taken as part of an ongoing drive to recover property, electricity and water tax from habitual defaulters. A dairy operator named Balkishan Pal, a resident of the Dalian Wala area was issued a notice from the Corporation’s Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for the delay in payment of water tax due of Rs 1.39 lakh.

Balkishan was asked to pay the due water tax several times but he ignored the multiple warnings of the authorities. Later, GMC’s PHE department also issued a final notice and gave him an ultimatum to pay the dues within a certain period.

Even after the last warning, Balkishan choose to ignore and a team of PHE officials reached his residence and confiscated his buffalo.

Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal told the news agency that when a property owner fails to pay tax on time despite receiving multiple notices, we start the process of Kurki (property attachment). “A final notice is issued to the defaulter and his movable or immovable property is confiscated or attached," he added.

“We have seized a buffalo of a dairy operator as he failed to pay water tax on time. A total water tax due of Rs 1.39 lakh was pending on his name," the GMC commissioner said.

Gwalior civic body executive engineer Sanjay Singh Solanki also mentioned that according to law, they can seize valuables to recover pending bills. “At Bal Krishna Pal’s house, we found buffalo so we seized it as a guarantee. We will release it after recovering the pending dues," he added.

Earlier, a motorbike of a veterinary doctor was seized by the civic body officials thinking it belonged to the defaulter. The vet had come there to treat one of the buffalos of Akahs Kurmi in Kishanpura village in Sagar district which has a pending electricity bill of Rs 50,000.

