Of the 90,000 registered electricity consumers living in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, the bills of 45,000 consumers are due. The total amount due is around Rs 11 crore. The electricity department in Satna district has reportedly sent notices to these consumers. Despite sending the notices, many have not duly paid their bills and the electricity department will reportedly confiscate their property.

These details were shared by the electricity department’s executive engineer Amit Kumar Kevat to News 18 Local. According to Amit, the electricity department has seized the property of more than 41,000 people until now. Not only the consumers but electricity bills worth Rs 1.63 crore are also pending with 10 government departments. Their property is also being confiscated by the electricity department.

There are some defaulters from the urban areas as well. Amit told News 18 Local that the bill amounting to Rs 5 lakh has not been paid by them. He said that the department has sent notices to 12,000 defaulters from urban areas. According to him, the department has confiscated their movable and immovable assets, transportation and other items as well. The department has appealed to the public to pay their bills on time so that they do not have to face these steps.

The Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran department had earlier seized a fridge, television, cooler, heater and other items from defaulters. They were seized from the houses of 7 people in Ujjain who defaulted on the payments.

