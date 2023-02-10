After the historic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone seem to be in a mood to leave Bollywood lovers bewildered, as they shared the screen space once again. No, it wasn’t for some film, but a promotional video for Deepika’s skincare brand. The actress shared a video on her official Instagram account, wherein she was seen getting ready with the Badshah of Bollywood and sharing a skincare routine. While it was nothing less than a treat to witness the two icons share the screen yet again, the internet, instead of the stars, is swooning over a super-expensive watch of King Khan, at the moment. SRK and his love for watches is an open secret. However, this time, fans were left speechless after they got to know that SRK’s blue watch in Deepika’s video is worth more than Rs 4 crores.

Yes, you read that right. On Thursday evening, Deepika dropped a video on her social media, which shows the two stars getting ready for the Pathaan post-success press conference and following a skincare routine using products from the actress’ brand. In the video, SRK can be seen decked casually in a white t-shirt and denim jeans. But all the spotlight was on his stylish blue watch, giving his look a contrasting effect. While sharing the video, Deepika wrote in the caption, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read Shah Rukh Khan] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skincare routine together was a whole other level of fun!"

As soon as Deepika shared the video, digital creator Diet Sabya was quick to spot Shah Rukh’s stellar watch and detailed the same on the story of its Instagram account. In case you are wondering, then the watch is called Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch. And according to Chrono24’s website, it is worth Rs. 49,823,986.

On January 30, we witnessed SRK rocking the same watch at a recent Pathaan press conference, which was held in Mumbai. While styling the watch, the superstar was seen sporting a crisp black suit, coming from the shelves of Masculine.

