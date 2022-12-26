In Office Gift Exchange Party, US Woman Wins Lottery Worth Rs 1.4 Crore

A resident of Kentucky (USA), Lori Janes, won a lottery ticket at her office party on Tuesday. Lori works as an office manager at Harmon Dental Center in Louisville. The woman initially received a TJ Maxx gift card worth Rs 2,065 ($25).

As per the party rules, she was asked to exchange her gift with another employee. Earlier, she got upset with this exchange. But this swap turned out to be more favourable for her as she won $175,000 (Rs 1.4 crores) from the lottery ticket after getting her gift exchanged.

When asked about her response, the woman said, “Everyone was going insane. People started double-checking their calculators when I got $175,000 (Rs 1.4 crores) from the lottery ticket. Some people even scanned the ticket on the lottery app to check its authenticity".

The White Elephant Gift Exchange was organised in the office, during which Lori won the lottery ticket. The moment she scratched her lottery ticket and got to know she won this huge sum, she called her husband first to share her happiness. She informed FOX 5 Atlanta, “Once it got to me, it was done and mine to keep. That’s when everyone was telling me to scratch them off".

She told the media, “My husband wasn’t initially convinced when I called to tell him about my great triumph." Her husband said, “We thought she didn’t look at it right, but then we heard people in the background celebrating, it became real."

Lori informed the media that she is planning to use the money to pay off their daughter’s education loan and settle the pending dues of the family vehicle.

The white elephant gift exchange is a party game where employees trade extravagant and priceless presents. This festival game is organised to amuse party guests.

