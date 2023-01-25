Home » BUZZ » In Photos: Earth's Inner Core May Have Stopped Rotating, Here is What We Know

In Photos: Earth's Inner Core May Have Stopped Rotating, Here is What We Know

Earth’s inner core, a hot iron ball the size of Pluto, has stopped spinning in the same direction as the rest of the planet and might even be rotating the other way.

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 17:51 IST

International

Earth's Inner Core May Have Stopped Rotating. (Image: Shutterstock)
Earth's Inner Core May Have Stopped Rotating. (Image: Shutterstock)

Planet earth is going through a major change. The solid metal heart of the planet may have temporarily paused.

Crust and Mantle are the top two layers of earth.

After Mantle comes the outer core and the inner core.

The inner core of our planet is equal to the size of pluto.

Now, the inner core is going through something weird.

Multiple theories have been propounded as to what is actually happening inside the planet.

The first evidence emerged in 1996.

Most scientists rely on seismic waves to gather information and know more about the planet.

Not all researchers support the theory of earth’s core rotation.

Even after this, there is no change expected on the life of planet.

