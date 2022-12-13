In-Queue Movies, Farewell Party: Twitter User Lists Ways to 'Improve' Delhi Airport Scene

Delhi airport transformed into the “gates of hell" with bottlenecks at entry gates, long queues and fights at the X-ray area for cabin baggage, missed flights and harassed passengers over the past few days. As complaints flooded social media, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Terminal 3 and issued strict directives to airlines and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). The ministry expects the situation to be resolved over this week.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user who witnessed the scene at Delhi airport this morning, made a sarcastic thread on the situation. “The security lines at Delhi airport were last seen in front of ration shops in the seventies. Or East Bengal Mohun Bagan match ticket counters," Joy Bhattacharjya tweeted. He went on to list how the situation could be made “better".

Advertisement

“Here’s an idea Delhi airport. We know about inflight movies. How about in queue films? Captive audience. I’d choose Andhadhun, but with a running time of just over two hours, it won’t be enough. Perhaps Mera Naam Joker! After all, we consumers are the jokers," he wrote in one tweet.

“I’ve spent so much time in the security queue with the folks around me that we should probably have a farewell party once we get there," read another tweet in the thread. Bhattacharjya also compared the Delhi airport to Hotel California: “You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave!"

Check out the full thread here:

Speaking exclusively to News18.com, Scindia said yesterday: “We have studied the process to understand where the actual bottleneck is. In summary, the main problem areas are as follows. We have 14 departure gates that have become a chokepoint. We have now increased it to 16 gates for passengers. I have also mandated that there should be boards across every gate that display waiting time so that passengers can enter through the gate that has lesser waiting time. We have ushers in place and also the DigiYatra app which I feel will facilitate the crowds."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here