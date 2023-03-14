A British expatriate died at the Hospital de la Fe in Valencia, Spain, as she was severely injured after a pitbull attacked her. The 67-year-old woman has not been identified yet. She found the abandoned pitbull in a field near the city of Valencia. According to Mirror, after she brought the pitbull back home for a few days, that’s when the dog suddenly mauled her to death. The incident has left the local Spanish community stunned, and authorities are investigating the matter. The incident happened on February 24, Friday when emergency services received a call at around 2 pm when screams were heard from the woman’s home. That’s when the pitbull attacked her. The Civil Guard accompanied the authorities, who responded to the call for assistance.

The old woman was in critical condition when she was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to her injuries.

As per the local media, she used to live alone and her two daughters resided abroad. Maria José Casero Malea, the Mayor of Macastre, the small town where she lived, stated that she had a passion for animals. The incident has left her entire community mourning.

Vicente M Montó said that she was an “affable person, well-known in the town." The woman had been living in the town since 2005. “The woman welcomed him (pitbull), fed him and took care of him and he was in perfect condition with her, and we do not understand what could have caused the attack," he added.

It is worth noting that in 2002, Spain enacted the Law on Possession of Potentially Dangerous animals which highlights certain breeds. The list includes the Pitbull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Tosa Inu and Akita Inu.

