There was a time in our country when unmarried women embracing motherhood was considered a taboo keeping in mind our conservative sensibilities. Just the mere mention of sex, and that too before marriage, meant that you have smeared the reputation of your family. However, these same social norms are not followed in other countries, including Portugal. Here women are not looked down upon if they embrace parenthood without marrying. This is a welcome step in respecting women and their choices of lifestyle, but it didn’t occur all of a sudden.

It was a gradual process where first the traditional imagery of motherhood had to be changed first. According to a recent study, from the Social Issues Research Centre, this traditional social norm was fostered during the Salazar regime. The Salazar regime was named after the former Prime Minister of Portugal António de Oliveira Salazar. An authoritarian ruler, Salazar had curtailed political freedom and also repressed the dissidents in his regime. Under his control and conservative Catholic Church, women were expected to conform to the traditional ideals of motherhood.

Gradually, Portuguese women have started to make some progress and are also participating in full time work after their children are born. Problem of gender pay gap has been finished largely due to high levels of education among women. The average age of marriage, which was 27 earlier, has also seen a substantial increase. Divorce is also not seen with disdain as its rate in Portugal is 2.4 per 1000 population. Nearly 87% women are handling the duties of a single parent in Portugal as well. In comparison to other European countries, Portugal has made significant progress in terms of women rights. According to studies, 8 out of 10 marriages end up in divorce. A 2020 UNIDOMO survey showed that the divorce rate in Portugal was 91.5 percent per 100 marriages, the highest among the European countries.

However, more or less, some major reforms in childcare are still needed. The government is yet to make provisions for caring for children while women are at work. Childcare responsibilities can be taken up by the extended family networks, but a mother’s role is required most of the time. The expectation that women are better at handling the domestic and emotional chores of home has still not diminished. This makes their task more difficult as they try to balance their work life and motherhood responsibilities simultaneously.

