Greed can be one of the worst human characteristics. Being greedy often results in the downfall of a person as it leads to maladaptive behaviours. In one such case of greed, two women were put behind bars. According to the Sun, the two women — 36-year-old Surpreet Dhillon and 21-year-old Temidayo Awe — were held responsible for the murder of 33-year-old Saul Murray. The reason? They tried to steal two Rolex watches from Saul, which proved to be fake later. Saul, a resident of Bedfordshire’s Luton, was found dead in a pool of blood at the entrance of his apartment. Here are the details of the tragic incident of greed and honey trapping.

The Sun reports that Saul met the two women on social media, following which Surpreet and Temidayo flew to Luton from London. They were accompanied by two male accomplices — 29-year-old Cleon Brown and 31-year-old Ikram Affia. While the two women met the now-dead victim at his apartment, their accomplices waited at a Mcdonald’s drive-thru.

During the police interrogation, Surpreet confessed that she had brandy with Saul while sedating him with a date-rape drug known as GHB or amma-hydroxybutyrate. From the swab samples taken from the two culprits, it was found that Surpreet and Temidayo engaged in some sexual activity with Saul.

However, the GHB did not knock Saul unconscious completely. That’s when the two women contacted their male accomplices. According to The Sun, one of the accomplices, Ikram Affia, murdered Saul mercilessly, stabbing him with a knife. After his death, the two women searched Saul’s belongings and found two Rolex watches.

After the heinous crime was brought to light, it was revealed that the Rolexes were in fact fake. Saul, who had just begun living in the apartment, had no items that were deemed too expensive. CCTV footage was retrieved from Saul’s apartment that played at the culprits’ court trial. The visual clip showed both Surpreet and Temidayo leaving the apartment premises in the wee hours of February 27.

As per The Sun, the women have earlier been accused of targeting men and robbing them.

