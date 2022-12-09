In UP, Bride Asks Groom To Call Off Wedding Citing His ‘Dark Complexion’

We are living in an age where regressive norms and thoughts are often questioned by society. However, racism related to one’s skin colour still pretty much exists across the globe. But, have you ever heard of a bride calling off her marriage days before the wedding because of the groom’s complexion? One such incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, where a woman, who was all set to marry the would-be groom, got cold feet because of his dark skin colour.

According to reports, all formalities of marriage were fixed between Durga Prasad from Nihal Vihar in Delhi and the woman from Bareilly. However, when Prasad visited the woman’s house to attend someone’s baby shower, she spoke to him in private and shocked him with her words. Calling him uneducated and ‘not handsome’, she also took a dig at his skin colour and said that her friends would make fun of her if she married a dark guy. If that was not enough, she did not even want to take the blame for calling off the marriage herself. She further threatened Durga Prasad to run away before the wedding if he did not call it off himself.

The man naturally refused to marry the woman. However, this angered the woman’s family, who were unaware of her remarks. Her family members created a ruckus over the same and even threatened them with taking the matter to the police.

The groom’s family has also alleged that the bride’s family took them to a Dharamshala and demanded Rs 2 lakh. They even claimed to have been physically assaulted by them after refusing to give in. The matter has now reportedly gone to court and the police have also started an investigation into the matter.

