In Vietnam, Visually Impaired Teacher Teaches English At The School He Studied

Apart from providing us with our daily dose of entertainment, the internet is also home to inspirational stories, ones that may change our outlook towards life. There are many stories out there of extraordinary people who fight all odds to overcome their shortcomings and achieve success in life. One of those extraordinary people is Le Hong Vu Minh from Vietnam.

Le Hong Vu Minh is visually impaired, having lost his sight at the mere age of 10. However, despite his disability, not only did Minh graduate and get a scholarship for post-graduation, but he is also an English teacher in the same school that he studied in. And if we go by the words of his students and their parents, he is extremely efficient at his work.

When Minh realised that his vision was gradually weakening, his parents sent him to a special school, Nguyen Dinh Chieu School For The Blind, in Ho Chi Minh City. After studying for two years in this school, where Minh said he learnt a lot of things, he joined a regular school and excelled in academics. Those were the days when Minh encountered many subjects that were “not for" the blind, such as three-dimensional geometry, which needed him to visualise the concepts and even “create" graphs in his head.

He completed his graduation in the Faculty of English Linguistics and Literature and Humanities. After that, he also won a scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in Special Education in Australia. Although he could have settled for a great job overseas, he felt a deep connection with the school that had taught him to fight all odds. So, in 2011, he returned as a teacher at Nguyen Dinh Chieu School For The Blind. He teaches the English language there with the same care that he received as a student.

