Pakistani-origin Humza Yousaf scripted history by becoming Scotland’s youngest and first minority ethnic leader on Monday. However, soon after he declared his intention to deliver Scottish independence, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office rejected his request for another independence referendum. This has caused a stir on the internet, particularly on Desi Twitter, where people have engaged in a memefest that harks back to the infamous ‘Ind vs Pak’ rivalry.

The recent dispute between the Indian-origin leader and a Pakistani leader over Britain’s ‘partition’ has, thus, resulted in a flood of humorous memes on social media. Some individuals also view this as an opportunity to contemplate how the past under British rule in India is recurring in some ways, with the Brits now experiencing similar situations. Despite the potentially serious nature of the situation, people are making light of it through playful commentary, generating a lighthearted atmosphere.

The 37-year-old Yousaf will soon become Scotland’s youngest leader, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon, who has been a strong advocate for the Scottish National Party’s core policy of seeking independence for Scotland. Yousaf has pledged to continue pursuing this policy, despite the party’s defeat in a 2014 referendum on the matter.

Following his election as the 14th leader of the SNP, Yousaf stated, “The people of Scotland need independence now more than ever before, and we will be the generation that delivers it." He even emphasised that Scotland is a European nation and added, “I was determined then, as I am now, as the 14th leader of this great party, that we will deliver independence for Scotland – together as a team."

In response, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Sunak acknowledged the election result and expressed that he “looks forward to working with him". However, the spokesperson ruled out granting permission for another independence vote, citing the need to prioritise issues such as inflation, cost of living, and hospital backlogs that affect both Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Meanwhile, Yousaf, whose grandparents migrated from the Punjab region of Pakistan, is set to take on his new role as Scotland’s first minister during a session of the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

