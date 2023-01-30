India women’s U-19 cricket team created history on Sunday by winning their maiden title in the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. They registered a seven-wicket victory against England and made the nation proud with their historic title triumph in South Africa. Not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu but prominent personalities from all walks of life have been congratulating the team on social media. But what stole the limelight was the women’s U-19 team’s quirky way of marking their victory.

The India women’s U-19 cricket team joined the viral Kala Chashma trend and danced merrily to the track just moments after lifting the trophy. The official Instagram page of ICC and T20 World Cup shared a clip of their celebration online and the internet is loving it. Donning their victory medal, they aptly imitate the hook step of the song while flaunting contagious smiles on their faces. Catch a glimpse of their impromptu performance here:

With over seven lakh likes, the video has prompted a barrage of users to hail the team as ‘champions’. One of them used a famous dialogue from the movie Dangal, “Humari choriyaan choro se kam hai ke (our daughters are no less than sons)." Another one commented, “Unbelievable performance by team India."

It was their disciplined bowling, batting, and fielding efforts that helped team India to defeat England by seven wickets. They claimed that the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in a thrilling match that was played in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The team in blue’s fast bowler Titas Sadhu, legspinner Parshavi Chopra, and offspinner Archana Devi, all picked up two wickets as they displayed their exceptional athletic canter to bowl out England for 68.

While captain Shafali Verma and Shweta Sherawat were caught quite early during the chase, it was Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha who took over the major batting responsibility that set off winning celebrations for the team with 36 balls to spare. Soumya Tiwari collected 24 runs off 37 balls whereas Trisha also put up 24 runs off 29 balls on the scoreboard. On England’s side, it was Ryana MacDonald-Gay who was the top-scorer of the day by making 19 runs off 24 balls before she was caught out by Arachana Devi.

