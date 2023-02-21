Shantanu Deshpande, founder-CEO at Bombay Shaving Company, known for once having advocated 18-hour workday for youngsters, is getting backlash over a LinkedIn post yet again. Deshpande praised an employee, Shanky Chauhan, for being the “heartbeat" of the company. “He LOVES the company. His eyes twinkle when he talks about his work, his team, his stores, his distributors, his customers," the CEO wrote about Shanky.

Deshpande also spoke about how he struggles to get Shanky to switch off. “While he is a diamond asset, Deepak and I struggle to get him to switch off. We constantly worry about his health. We realize that for him to do justice to his own commitment to the Co, longevity is everything," the CEO wrote.

The trouble arose with the accompanying photo of Shanky, apparently asleep in an autorickshaw after a morning flight and marathon meetings. CEOs have been drawing increasing criticism over their promotion of “hustle culture" and the draining practices it accompanies. Some people did not take kindly to Deshpande’s post.

There were, however, others who said that Deshpande’s post seemed like a genuinely appreciative one. Later, Deshpande also posted a photo of a happier-looking Shanky having a meal.

