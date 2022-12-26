Home » BUZZ » Indian Cuisine Ranks Fifth in The List of Best Cuisines of The World, Desi Twitter Reacts

Indian Cuisine Ranks Fifth in The List of Best Cuisines of The World, Desi Twitter Reacts

India is ranked fifth on the global list of the best cuisines for 2022.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 10:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Cuisine Ranks Fifth in The List of Best Cuisines of The World. (Image: Canva)
Indian Cuisine Ranks Fifth in The List of Best Cuisines of The World. (Image: Canva)

Taste Atlas has recently revealed that India is ranked fifth on the global list of the best cuisines for 2022. The ranking is completely based on audience votes. Italy took the first position, followed by Greece and Spain. The top 10 include France, Turkiye, Peru, Japan, Mexico, and the US. India received 4.54 points and the best-rated foods of the country include “garam masala, malai, ghee, butter garlic naan, keema." There are a total of 460 items in the list. As per the list, the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram) and 450 others.

The tweet by Taste Atlas gathered tons of reactions. “Hi, I think there’s been an error. England is on this list for some reason," wrote a Twitter user. Have a look at the tweet:

Advertisement

One person wrote, “This is a list you’d come up with if you’d never eaten food." The tweet has garnered 44.5 million views.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, online food delivery platform Swiggy released the 7th edition of its annual trends report and chicken biryani once again emerged as the most ordered dish on the platform. According to the report, chicken biryani has topped the charts as the most-ordered dish on the app for the seventh year in a row. Chicken biryani’s chart-topping success isn’t really surprising.

After all, most of us love a plate of long-grained, aromatic rice, and perfectly cooked chunks of chicken. “The dish showed its ‘Asli dum’ with a mind-boggling 137 Biryanis being ordered per minute; that’s 2.28 Biryanis per second," read Swiggy’s annual trends report. Chicken biryani was followed by masala dosa, chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala, and butter naan as the most-ordered items on Swiggy.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: December 26, 2022, 10:23 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 10:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Raise Temperature With Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Couple's Hottest Pictures