Indian in-laws of a Pregnant Canadian Woman Want Her to Buy Them iPhones

Ever heard of the Indian custom of to-be grandparents asking for two iPhones as gifts from an expecting couple? Neither had this Canadian woman who has an Indian husband. Thankfully, Reddit came to the rescue when the woman, who goes by antacidtrip123 on the social media platform, needed to understand how to deal with her in-laws asking for expensive gifts at a financially taut time for the to-be parents. Words of wisdom from Indians and people with Indian spouses helped this woman communicate better and find a neat solution.

Posting on the subreddit r/India, user antacidtrip123 narrated an odd request from her in-laws. The user identified herself as a Canadian with an Indian husband. The couple resides in Canada and expects their baby to be born in a few weeks. “His family thinks because we live in Canada, we must be rich. In reality, we are very frugal and have very little to spare right now with the baby coming," the original poster said. This wasn’t her problem though. The problem was that her husband’s parents had asked the couple to purchase two iPhones for them as gifts. To her shock, her husband wanted to do as asked. The original poster was unsettled by this since it would “literally (be) taking from his own wife and child during a financially sensitive time."

The user asked the help of redittors on the subreddit, saying that she is “trying to understand if this is normal to ask for a large gift right before the birth of a child. I want to be sensitive to the culture and our duties to his parents."

Redditors, Indian and non-Indians, unanimously told the original poster that this is not an Indian custom. They pointed out that it is, in fact, the opposite since friends and relatives shower the newborn baby with gifts (especially gold and cash). People also talked about non-residential Indian, as well as Asian children, shouldering a sense of guilt towards their parents who made sacrifices and spent a lot to help them settle abroad.

Some people even added a touch of humour to the discussion.

“Who asks for gifts? Tell them, “Mom, Dad your grandchild is the best gift we can give you. iPhones are nothing in comparison." In India, you have to learn the language of Bullsh*t very early in life," one user wrote. Another commented, “Sharmaji ka beta got them an iPhone. So I want one too!"

However, all seems to have turned out well as in an update, the original poster wrote that they have decided to purchase some less expensive, refurbished phones for the husband’s parents. She also acknowledged the “Asian guilt factor" that she learnt about from others in the comments.

Before signing off, she wrote, “I also am trying to see from his viewpoint of a stressed-out son. I didn’t realize how insane the pressure was and am grateful to be having the conversation with you all."

