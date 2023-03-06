Picture this: an Indian man, drenched in sweat, crosses the finish line of the Delirious West marathon with a huge grin on his face. The 33-year-old Sukant Singh Suki ran the entire 350 kilometres in 102 hours and 27 minutes as he passes by stunning landscapes that would make anyone want to stop and admire it. But the Delirious West marathon is no easy feat. Regarded as the world’s toughest marathon Delirious West, Australia is a gruelling course that challenges even the most experienced runners. Yet this Indian man, with his boundless energy and never-say-die attitude, proves that anything is possible. He completed this challenge that took place from February 8 to February 12.

Sukant Singh Suki shared a clip of what he called “one of the toughest marathons in the world," on his YouTube channel. He shared that this was the toughest thing he had done in his life. He added that this was something that was going to stay with him for the rest of his life. “If you can run 350 kilometres in that deadly jungle, anything is possible! This is a video to inspire you to find your meaning and purpose in life!" read the caption.

“It is a mind game, at times you give up," Sukant Singh Suki said in the video. “The biggest challenge for me was 4 nights without sleep, your brain stops working. I remember I was struggling so badly on days 2, 3, and 4. But the volunteers present at the event, helped me to complete this challenge."

Wiser words had not been spoken. The man who made the impossible turn possible also shared how he had given it his all during the past six months that he had spent training for the grueling Delirious West marathon. While he was one of the last four people to finish the challenge, he managed to push past it all and reach the finish line after all.

But it was more than just a first victory for Sukant Singh Suki. He had previously participated in the 2020 Delirious West marathon. Unfortunately, at the 204 kilometers mark, he was disqualified.

Needless to say, reaching the finish line meant a lot to the man who had put his blood, sweat, and tears into making sure he completed the hardest marathon this time.

