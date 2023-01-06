Indian Man Selling Milk On Harley Davidson Bike Surprises Internet

The Internet is full of videos, good, bad and ugly. Some of them are outright bizarre. Recently, one such video of a milkman surfaced on social media and is currently going viral. We have seen milkmen coming to our houses every morning, usually on their cycles. But in this viral clip, the Indian milkman is seen taking out his luxurious Harley-Davidson bike to sell milk.

This clip is currently creating buzz all over social media. In the video, the person is seen hanging the milk containers on the luxury bike, which is worth around three lakhs. This motorcycle is the dream of many bike enthusiasts. ‘Gujjar’ is written on the number plate of his bike.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account named amit_bhadana_3000. The clip was posted on December 18.

Seeing the video, people went into shock. Many took to the comment section and shared their views. One of them commented, “common people think a hundred times before buying a bike. But this milkman seems to be using a bike worth lakhs of rupees."

Another netizen wrote, “when father promised to join the family business, Harley Davidson."

