Indian Men 'Stereotypes' on Steroids: Twitter Thread Parodying AI Art Goes Viral

A Twitter thread imagining Indian men using AI and stereotypes went viral recently and the results were as wildly inaccurate as you might expect. In recent times, AI art has become a controversial subject on social media with many artists- human ones- pointing to possible perils. So, to put things in order, another Twitter thread has gone viral, but it’s a parodic version of the original one. It has a bit of an absurdist element to it and involves everyone from the Great Khali, that cursed meme of Tiger Shroff with endless abs to that one Desi guy on TikToker who does an unhinged ‘Joker’ impression- unhinged even by Joker standards.

Other people in the thread include Ajay Devgn, Daya from CID looking pensively over the sea and actor Rahul Bose, among other notable personalities like Fighter Chacha from the ‘Baghpat chaat wars’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, a Twitter user called Ammaar Reshi shared that he created a whole children’s book co-written and illustrated by AI. “I spent the weekend playing with ChatGPT, MidJourney, and other AI tools… and by combining all of them, published a children’s book co-written and illustrated by AI!" he wrote.

Reshi also shared a thread on the process of creating the book. However, many Twitter users were dismayed by his creation. “I can’t… I am working 60 hours a week writing, editing and illustrating my book while people like this just ruin the industry with low quality STOLEN illustrations and poor writing," a Twitter user wrote.

Read the full story here.

Many artists on Twitter have been alleging that their works are being “stolen" to create AI-generated art. Many have also expressed apprehension that soon, Artificial Intelligence might come to replace real artists.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here