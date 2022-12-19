Indian National Blind Cricket Team's Winning Moment at T20 World Cup Leaves Desi Twitter Overwhelmed

India’s Sunil Ramesh and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy guided their side to a third consecutive victory at the T20 World Cup for the Blind. India beat Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Indian cricketers erupted in exuberant celebrations and started dancing after pulling off a terrific victory. The heart-warming video of Indian national blind cricket team’s celebration has now gone viral.

India captain Ajay Kumar Reddy won the toss and elected to bat first. In-form batter Sunil Ramesh and vice-captain D. Venkateswara Rao opened the batting for India. Bangladesh’s Salman picked up the wicket of Venkateswara in the fourth over. Salman also dismissed Lalit Meena in the same over. India lost two quick wickets after putting just 29 runs on board.

Sunil and skipper Ajay exhibited brilliant batting later and helped India in reaching a mammoth total. Sunil scored 136 runs off just 63 balls. This was his third ton of the tournament. Sunil’s innings comprised 24 boundaries and one six. Ajay, on the other hand, reached the three-digit mark in just 50 deliveries.

The duo forged a solid partnership of 248 runs and set a target of 278. Bangladesh, in response, could only manage to reach 157 in 20 overs. Bangladesh lost their first wicket in the ninth over of the innings after Lalit Meena dismissed captain Md. Ashiqur Rahman for 21. Salman was the highest run scorer for his side in the final with 77. However, his sublime knock went in vain as Bangladesh had to suffer defeat eventually. And with this win, India managed to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

India’s Sunil was named both Man of the Match and Man of the Series in B3 category.

